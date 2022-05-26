Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Expands By 216.7%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EMF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,509. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 174,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 73,179 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 66,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.