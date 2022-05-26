Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declines By 62.8%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the April 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

