Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Rises By 237.8%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 237.8% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 277.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFF opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $67.87.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Separately, HSBC raised The Berkeley Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,075.00.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.