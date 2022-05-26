Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Rises By 237.8%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 237.8% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 277.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFF opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $67.87.
Separately, HSBC raised The Berkeley Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,075.00.
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Berkeley Group (BKGFF)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.