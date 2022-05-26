Short Interest in The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Declines By 63.1%

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,300 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the April 30th total of 2,060,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The GPT Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS GPTGF opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The GPT Group has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

