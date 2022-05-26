Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Rises By 319.8%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 319.8% from the April 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWGAY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 330 to CHF 290 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.33.

Shares of SWGAY opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

