Short Interest in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Declines By 61.6%

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the April 30th total of 132,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trecora Resources in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 60.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 92.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 81,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 39,035 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 609,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 24,915 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREC opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $230.36 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

