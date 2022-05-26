Short Interest in U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Rises By 219.6%

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 219.6% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,980,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of USEI opened at 0.00 on Thursday. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.00.
U.S. Energy Initiatives Company Profile (Get Rating)
