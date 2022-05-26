Short Interest in U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Rises By 219.6%

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 219.6% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,980,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of USEI opened at 0.00 on Thursday. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.00.

U.S. Energy Initiatives Company Profile

U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets topical ointments, cannabis oils, tinctures, and vapor pens and accessories. The company was formerly known as Hybrid Fuel Systems, Inc and changed its name to U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc in June 2006. U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

