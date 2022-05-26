Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Drops By 65.8%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the April 30th total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 82,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 225,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth $412,000.

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $50.28 on Thursday. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.01.

