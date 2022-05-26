Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Rises By 225.2%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,600 shares, a growth of 225.2% from the April 30th total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.91. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $71.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 77.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

