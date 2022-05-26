Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Rises By 225.2%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,600 shares, a growth of 225.2% from the April 30th total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.91. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $71.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.
