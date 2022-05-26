Short Interest in Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Drops By 75.0%

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CKSNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 430 ($5.41) to GBX 420 ($5.29) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.00.

Shares of Vesuvius stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

