Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Rises By 353.5%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 353.5% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMAR stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.

Vision Marine Technologies ( NASDAQ:VMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 309.90%.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

