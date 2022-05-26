Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Expands By 307.3%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 307.3% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMO. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,390,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 500,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 57,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 47,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 45.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 109,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $16.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

