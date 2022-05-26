Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Drops By 69.1%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the April 30th total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WKEY stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on WKEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WISeKey International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of WISeKey International from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
WISeKey International Company Profile (Get Rating)
WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.
