Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Drops By 69.1%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the April 30th total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WKEY stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WKEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WISeKey International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of WISeKey International from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WISeKey International in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WISeKey International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.