Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Expands By 288.9%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 288.9% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of YLLXF opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.42.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

