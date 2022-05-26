Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 112.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,367. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.43. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $2,605,303.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,938,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,584,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,759,383 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

