Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.77-$10.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $75.02.

SIEGY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($186.17) to €170.00 ($180.85) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($159.57) to €175.00 ($186.17) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($175.53) to €155.00 ($164.89) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.30.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

