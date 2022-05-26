Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,200 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the April 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 571,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.68. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 million. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a positive return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sierra Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 378,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sierra Metals by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,821,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

