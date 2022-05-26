SIGNA Sports United (SSU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect SIGNA Sports United to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE SSU traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.67. 4,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,610. SIGNA Sports United has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United ( NYSE:SSU Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

