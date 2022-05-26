SIGNA Sports United (SSU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect SIGNA Sports United to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE SSU traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.67. 4,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,610. SIGNA Sports United has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (Get Rating)
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
