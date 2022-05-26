Signature Bank (SBNY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $400.00 to $350.00.

5/13/2022 – Signature Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2022 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $430.00 to $400.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $408.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $460.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $415.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Signature Bank is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $508.00 to $428.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $5.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.46. 1,193,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,252. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $179.05 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.83.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,378,000 after acquiring an additional 310,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,086,000 after acquiring an additional 354,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

