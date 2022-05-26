Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 401.6% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.55 to C$1.45 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS SLVTF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.64.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

