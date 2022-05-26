Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 284.8% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Viper Minerals stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

About Silver Viper Minerals (Get Rating)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds a 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

