Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 284.8% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver Viper Minerals stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.
About Silver Viper Minerals (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Viper Minerals (VIPRF)
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.