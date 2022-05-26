Simon Davis Purchases 800 Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Stock

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating) insider Simon Davis bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 726 ($9.14) per share, with a total value of £5,808 ($7,308.42).

Simon Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Simon Davis bought 525 shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.59) per share, with a total value of £4,000.50 ($5,033.98).

On Tuesday, March 29th, Simon Davis bought 600 shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £5,028 ($6,326.92).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock opened at GBX 724 ($9.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £682.93 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 776.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 867.80. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 701.25 ($8.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,109.52 ($13.96). The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.