Simon Davis Purchases 800 Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Stock

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating) insider Simon Davis bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 726 ($9.14) per share, with a total value of £5,808 ($7,308.42).
Simon Davis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 3rd, Simon Davis bought 525 shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.59) per share, with a total value of £4,000.50 ($5,033.98).
- On Tuesday, March 29th, Simon Davis bought 600 shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £5,028 ($6,326.92).
The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock opened at GBX 724 ($9.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £682.93 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 776.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 867.80. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 701.25 ($8.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,109.52 ($13.96). The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.
The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
