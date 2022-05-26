SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.61 Million

Brokerages forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) will announce $129.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.04 million and the lowest is $127.50 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $126.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $521.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $514.90 million to $528.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $548.44 million, with estimates ranging from $530.50 million to $564.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NYSE SITC opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.52. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,518,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,255,000 after acquiring an additional 479,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,358,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,749,000 after acquiring an additional 543,773 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,827,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,105,000 after buying an additional 148,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SITE Centers by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after buying an additional 1,234,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after buying an additional 1,126,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.