Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Down 66.2% in May

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the April 30th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

