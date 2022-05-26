Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Craig Hallum

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SKY. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.60.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

NYSE SKY opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.92.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.51. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyline Champion (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.