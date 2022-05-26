Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $101.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.22%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.