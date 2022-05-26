Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,100 shares, an increase of 249.6% from the April 30th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,080.3 days.

SLTTF stock remained flat at $$3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLTTF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

