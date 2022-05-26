SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Head to Head Review

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMART Global and Meta Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global $1.50 billion 0.77 $21.31 million $0.64 35.97 Meta Materials $4.08 million 122.14 -$91.00 million -0.26 -6.46

SMART Global has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials. Meta Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMART Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SMART Global and Meta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global 0 0 6 0 3.00 Meta Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

SMART Global presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.34%. Given SMART Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SMART Global is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Volatility & Risk

SMART Global has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SMART Global and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global 1.97% 49.59% 11.86% Meta Materials -999.55% -18.65% -14.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of SMART Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of SMART Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SMART Global beats Meta Materials on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products. It also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, the company offers Penguin Computing solutions to customers in financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; Penguin Edge solutions to government, telecommunications, health care, smart city, network edge, and industrial applications; and hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further, it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and networking in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin-On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. Additionally, the company's LED Solutions offers application-optimized LEDs for lighting, video screens, and specialty lighting applications under the CreeLED brand. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Meta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc. invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. The company also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding, as well as engages in the research, development, and manufacture of smart materials. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

