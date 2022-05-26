SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.