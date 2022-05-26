SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.
