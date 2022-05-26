Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Snam from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Snam from €4.70 ($5.00) to €4.75 ($5.05) in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Snam alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Snam has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.