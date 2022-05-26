Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 42,105 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88.
- On Monday, May 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79.
SNAP traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. 161,846,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,341,941. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap by 80.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.
About Snap (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap (SNAP)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.