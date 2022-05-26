Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 42,105 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Wednesday, May 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88.

On Monday, May 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79.

SNAP traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. 161,846,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,341,941. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap by 80.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.