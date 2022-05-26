Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Moffett Nathanson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.55. 4,136,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,341,941. Snap has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $498,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,555,687 shares of company stock worth $44,789,003 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

