Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.57.

SNOW opened at $132.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.58 and its 200-day moving average is $264.11. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

