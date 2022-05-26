Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.70.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.11.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 1,605.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Snowflake by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 227.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,284 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

