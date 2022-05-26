Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $280.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $313.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.57.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW stock opened at $132.77 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.11.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 77.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $680,165,000. Finally, Scgf Iii Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $673,471,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.