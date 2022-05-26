Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $300.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.22% from the stock’s previous close.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.86.

SNOW stock traded down $12.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.32. 293,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,946,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.11.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

