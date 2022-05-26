Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.96.

NYSE SNOW opened at $132.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.58 and its 200 day moving average is $264.11. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The business had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 728,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,977,000 after purchasing an additional 316,362 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

