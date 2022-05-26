Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at JMP Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $385.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.60% from the stock’s current price.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.86.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $12.45 on Thursday, hitting $120.32. The company had a trading volume of 293,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,205. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.11. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after buying an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Snowflake by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.