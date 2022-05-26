Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $158.00 at Barclays

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $218.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.57.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $132.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.11. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

