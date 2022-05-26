Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Citigroup

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $232.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNOW. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.57.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $132.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.58 and a 200-day moving average of $264.11. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

