Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Mizuho

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNOW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Snowflake from $355.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.96.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $132.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.11. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Snowflake by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after buying an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after buying an additional 306,258 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 13.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after buying an additional 821,100 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

