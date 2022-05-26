Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $116.76 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.58 and a 200 day moving average of $264.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Snowflake by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,457,000 after acquiring an additional 126,995 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Snowflake by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,399,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $176,499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,973,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.15.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

