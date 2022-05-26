Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

NYSE SNOW traded down $17.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.52. 127,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,946,205. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.11.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Snowflake by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.70.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

