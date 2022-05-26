Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNAD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,174,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,268,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,098,000 after acquiring an additional 648,731 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth about $6,220,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,924,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 476,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 341,614 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

