Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “

SDXAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sodexo from €100.00 ($106.38) to €93.00 ($98.94) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sodexo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Sodexo stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Sodexo (Get Rating)

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

