Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SOND. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonder in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonder in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 7.05.

Shares of SOND opened at 1.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 3.84. Sonder has a twelve month low of 1.67 and a twelve month high of 10.88.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.28 by -8.70. The firm had revenue of 86.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 58.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonder will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOND. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

