Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) CEO Acquires $30,544.80 in Stock

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) CEO Bjarne Bergheim acquired 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $30,544.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bjarne Bergheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Bjarne Bergheim acquired 12,000 shares of Sonendo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $32,040.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Bjarne Bergheim purchased 30,000 shares of Sonendo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Bjarne Bergheim sold 4,101 shares of Sonendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $11,400.78.

NYSE:SONX opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. Sonendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Sonendo, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SONX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonendo by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 48,171 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

