Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Down 72.3% in May

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the April 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SONVY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sonova in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sonova from CHF 435 to CHF 380 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.25.

Shares of Sonova stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.00. 22,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,418. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $61.96 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.27.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

