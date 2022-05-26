SOS (NYSE:SOS) vs. OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Financial Survey

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) and SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OppFi and SOS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million 1.10 $25.55 million N/A N/A SOS $357.82 million 0.51 -$49.25 million N/A N/A

OppFi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OppFi and SOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 4 0 2.80 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 147.16%. Given OppFi’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than SOS.

Risk & Volatility

OppFi has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi N/A 11.47% 3.09% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OppFi beats SOS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi (Get Rating)

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About SOS (Get Rating)

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. SOS Limited is headquartered in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China. SOS Limited operates as a subsidiary of DXC Technology Company.

